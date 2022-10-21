Kingston man fined $7K for firing toward dog, two people during northern Ont. hunt

A hunter from Kingston has been fined $7,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2018 hunt in northwestern Ontario.

In a news release Friday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the hunter, Larry Hollister, must also complete the hunter education program before obtaining another hunting licence.

Justice of the Peace Patricia Clysdale-Cornell heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora, Aug. 30.

The court heard that on Oct. 23, 2018, Hollister was moose hunting from his ATV on a logging road between Ear Falls and Red Lake.

"Hollister discharged his high-powered rifle at a six-month-old Labrador retriever and in the direction of two individuals – the dog’s owner and Hollister’s hunting companion," the MNRF said in the release.

"The dog and the two other individuals were not injured in the incident."

