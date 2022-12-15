Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
Dr. Abdul Hashmi was killed Dec. 4 around 4 p.m. when his northbound, four-door SUV left Highway 129 and went into the ditch on the other side of the road, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning.
It happened about 40 kilometres south of Chapleau, near the Highway 667 intersection, police said.
Hashmi was a dentist who immigrated from Pakistan and has been working toward his certification in Canada.
He was on his way home after taking the National Dental Examining Board of Canada's National Dental Examination of Clinical Competence exam, the Internationally Trained Dentists Association of Canada (ITDAC) said in a social media post Dec. 8.
"This is the last of three equivalency exams that internationally-trained dentists need to complete to become licensed to work in Canada," Dr. Luca Salvador, president of ITDAC, told CTV News in a message on social media.
"That exam is only offered in Ottawa, which is why he had to drive all the way from Alberta."
The distance between the two cities is approximately 3,400 kilometres each way.
"I did not know Dr. Hashimi personally. I know of him through others who speak very highly of him," Salvador said.
"This tragic event happened because the dental regulators have put people like Dr. Hashmi in a position where they have to drive 20 plus hours to attempt an exam because they can't afford a flight."
An online fundraiser was started a week ago by "his friends at Prep Doctors" and has raised more than $95,000 to support his family.
"Dr. Abdul was one of our most beloved and brightest dental trainees. He began his journey with us back in 2018 and had warmed our hearts with his presence ever since," Prep Doctors said in a social media post.
"We will forever remember him as cheerful, kind, and always smiling. He was a hard-working dentist and a loving family man."
One of the gofundme campaign organizers, Ahmed Youseff, said nearly 800 people helped raise the money in just four days.
"Dr. Abdul was working towards the Canadian Dental Equivalency. He never gave up for years until he wrote his third and biggest exam last week," the gofundme page said.
"His family suddenly lost their father, whom we can't help them get back, but we can help ease the financial burden of this catastrophic accident. Everyone who is going through the Canadian dental equivalency realizes the financial investment you have to put in, hoping to get paid back once you're certified to work, which will never happen for brother Abdul."
The crash investigation is continuing.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Churchill portrait theft investigation continues, could take years to close, expert says
The investigation into the theft of the Winston Churchill portrait from the Chateau Laurier in August is ongoing, with an expert believing the heist could take years to solve.
Harry, Meghan say royal press playing a 'dirty game' in final Netflix episodes
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vented their grievances against the monarchy on Thursday in the second half of their Netflix documentary series, with Harry describing the royal press machine -- including leaking and planting stories in newspapers -- as a 'dirty game.'
Russian space capsule leak likely caused by micrometeorite
A coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station was likely caused by a micrometeorite strike, a Russian space official said Thursday.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Russia warns 'consequences' if U.S. missiles sent to Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defence missiles to Ukraine, it would be 'another provocative move by the U.S.' that could prompt a response from Moscow.
Barrie
-
Thousands without power in Barrie and surrounding areas
An early morning wind storm has knocked out the power in parts of Barrie and surrounding areas.
-
Wicked winter system to make for a tricky commute: Here’s when to expect it
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Thursday in the Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago areas.
-
Newmarket declares a Significant Weather Event in anticipation of winter storm: Here's what it means
The Town of Newmarket has declared a Significant Weather Event for Thursday with the anticipated snowfall, freezing and drizzling rain, and blowing snow in the forecast.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES: At least 17 vehicles involved in pileup on QEW as winter storm begins to hit GTA
A winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
-
Ontario woman loses $2,000 deposit when she decides not to buy a car
An Ontario woman says she lost a $2,000 deposit after she bought a used car and then changed her mind.
-
Sexual harassment in Toronto police forces 'unacceptable': Ontario labour minister
Police officers facing sexual harassment at work is “unacceptable,” Ontario’s labour minister said in response to a CTV News Investigates story about complaints claiming the Toronto Police Association (TPA) is failing to protect members facing harassment or discrimination.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Churchill portrait theft investigation continues, could take years to close, expert says
The investigation into the theft of the Winston Churchill portrait from the Chateau Laurier in August is ongoing, with an expert believing the heist could take years to solve.
-
Keep Wellington Street closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill, committee recommends
Wellington Street should remain permanently closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration last winter, a House of Commons committee recommends.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Waterloo Brewing being bought by Carlsberg
Carlsberg is snapping up Waterloo Brewing in a $144 million deal.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being stuck by minivan in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a minivan in Kitchener on Wednesday.
London
-
Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
-
London man charged in Huron County crash
A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.
-
Former London deputy mayor Orlando Zamprogna passes away
A man who was a fixture on London City Council for more than two and a half decades has passed away.
Windsor
-
Windsor police arrest suspect after string of vehicle thefts, commercial break-ins
Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect wanted for a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins at local businesses.
-
Driver charged after crash in construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
OPP have charged a 64-year-old driver after a crash in a construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
-
Missing 45-year-old woman sought by Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 45-year-old woman.
Montreal
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021.
-
Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal will be hit with snow on Friday
Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snowstorm of the season. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued snowfall warnings for areas including Ottawa and Montreal. Snow totals for Montreal will be in the 15 to 20 centimetre-range, with heavier snow expected west of the city.
Atlantic
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
-
N.B. introduces new French immersion program for students in anglophone sector
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program for the next academic year with the goal of ensuring all students graduate with at least a conversational level of the language.
-
N.B. won’t share circumstances, recommendations from multiple ER waiting room deaths
New Brunswick’s two health authorities won’t share information about the frequency or circumstances of waiting room deaths happening within provincial emergency departments.
Winnipeg
-
Weather conditions prompt highway closures, bus and school cancellations in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba highways are closed, and schools and buses are cancelled on Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions, icy roads and reduced visibility.
-
Southern Manitoba parents call for 'sexually explicit' children's books to be removed from libraries
A group of parents is calling on municipalities to get what they call 'sexually explicit' children's books out of southern Manitoba libraries, or else cut the libraries' funding.
-
Stony Mountain inmate dies in custody
An inmate serving a sentence for second-degree murder at a Manitoba prison has died while in custody.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Danielle Smith attempts to clarify First Nations comparison some label 'disgusting'
Some Albertans are accusing the premier and one of her ministers of being racially insensitive after separate comments this week.
-
Transportation Safety Board determines cause of fire near train in southeast Calgary
A fire near a freight train in Calgary is just one of many incidents that prompted Transport Canada to adopt new safety rules during periods of extreme heat.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
-
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and mild. Enjoy it while it lasts
Another nice mid-December day in the Edmonton region with temperatures climbing to around -5 C by noon and up to a high in the -2 C or -3 C range mid-afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Friend of woman fatally shot in Coquitlam remembers ‘her caring nature’
Stephanie Forster is being remembered as an empathetic, artistic and a hardworking woman.
-
Dry fall, low river levels force BC Hydro to adjust operations
British Columbia's unusually dry fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.
-
Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.