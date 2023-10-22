Indoor and outdoor ceremonies planned for Remembrance Day in Sudbury

Many communities in northern Ontario are preparing for Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.

In Sudbury, there are two large gatherings planned to mark the 11th hour of the 11th day.

Mike Jensen with the Sudbury Area Veterans told CTV News the group's outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony in Memorial Park will go ahead rain, snow or shine. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern ONtairo)The group ‘Sudbury Area Veterans’ will be holding an outdoor ceremony at the cenotaph and memorial wall in Memorial Park downtown on Remembrance Day.

“The ‘Sudbury Area Veterans’ – it’s a group of veterans of about 100 – median age is probably 50 or 55 so it’s a younger generation of veterans. We are encouraging all of those in the Sudbury area that have military experience regardless of how long you were in the military whether you were in the militia or the regular force,” said Mike Jensen, with the group.

“We would love to see you on Remembrance Day.”

Jensen said everyone is welcome and that the group feels it is important to face the elements outside on a day dedicated to remembering our fallen soldiers.

“It’s not a weather permitting we will be here. The folks on this wall suffered much greater than we have to worry about whether it rains or a little bit of snow,” he said.

“As veterans, you will never hear a veteran complain about having to do a memorial service outside and we want to be close to our fallen comrades.”

Officials with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 said their large indoor ceremony will return to the Sudbury Community Arena this year – for the first time since 2019.

“First of all it’s a Saturday this year,” said Gisele Pharand, the Remembrance Day chairperson for the legion branch.

“The children will be in school all week learning about remembrance and this is a day for parents to bring their children to the arena. For grandparents to join them. It’s a family day to remember. Remember the fallen remember those who cannot be with us and also remember those that are with us.”

The Royal Canadian Legion confirmed the poppy campaign will officially kick-off across Canada on Oct. 27.