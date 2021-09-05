Hundreds of dead fish washing up on the shoreline raises climate concerns for northern campers

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opinion

Opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau, O'Toole engaged in 'phony' war over gun control

Both Justin Trudeau and Erin O'Toole are protagonists in a 'phony' gun control war playing out on the campaign trail, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. He says Trudeau failed to act act during the six years he’s been in power, and O’Toole's hiding his true intentions.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos