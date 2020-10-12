SUDBURY -- A low-pressure system is moving across Lake Superior Monday bringing up to 50 mm of rain and possible localized flooding in some communities, Environment Canada says.

The storm began along the west shore Monday morning and is expected to the north and east shores in the afternoon and evening.

General rainfall of 20 – 30 mm is expected in most of these areas, however, some communities could receive up to 50 mm by Tuesday morning.

This has prompted Environment Canada to issue rainfall warnings in:

Beardmore - Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Nipigon – Rossport

Marathon – Schreiber

And special weather statements for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Wawa - Pukaskwa Park

Agawa - Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie - St. Joseph Island

Searchmont - Montreal River Harbour - Batchawana Bay

Blind River – Thessalon

Elliot Lake - Ranger Lake

A flood watch for the Lake Superior shoreline was issued by Sault Ste Marie Region Conservation Authority (SSMRCA) on Sept. 8 and is in effect until Oct. 13. Water levels remain well above normal.

"Water levels are expected to remain high over at least the next few months and further record-highs are possible if wet patterns develops," said the SSMRCA. "There are observations, reports, and expectations of shoreline erosion or flooding currently."

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District Office.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.