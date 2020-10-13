SUDBURY -- The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is issuing a community notice about a potential public exposure to COVID-19 for residents who were at Highball Billiards & Bar, 236 Second Ave. W., in North Bay.

Dates of potential exposure are Thursday, Oct. 8, to Sunday, Oct 11, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

"Local contact tracing is underway," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday. "Contact information for patrons of the establishment is not available. Patrons at the establishment during this time are considered low risk, as per the Ministry of Health guidelines."

Anyone at risk of exposure to COVID is recommended to self-monitor for symptoms until Oct. 25 and contact the local assessment centre for testing, should symptoms develop.

"Restaurants and bars are reminded that they are required to keep a log of patron name and contact information for case/contact management purposes," the release said. "The province is in the second wave of COVID-19. Now is not the time to become unconcerned."

Residents are being urged to continue to follow public health protocols by physical distancing, wearing a face covering in indoor public places, including public transit and anywhere physical distancing is a challenge, wash or sanitize your hands often, cough and sneeze into your sleeve and stay home when you feel sick or have symptoms and arrange to be tested.

