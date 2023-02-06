Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old Harry Styles superfan from Sudbury, Ont, has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
Reina, a great-grandmother from northern Ontario, was invited to the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., as part of a group of fans who discussed why they thought their favourite artists should win the 'Album of the Year' award during the live show.
Harry Styles fan, Reina, center, from Ontario, presents Harry Styles, right, with the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Host Trevor Noah looks on from left. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
When it came time to announce the winner, Reina joined host Trevor Noah on stage with the rest of the group.
Noah opened the envelope containing the winner, Harry Styles' "Harry's House," and then had Reina make the announcement, her voice breaking at the end in excitement.
When Styles got on stage, he gave her a big hug while everyone clapped.
The Canadian woman was dressed elegantly in a black skirt and a sheer white blouse with a white tank top underneath.
Styles also won the award for 'Best Pop Vocal Album' on Sunday night.
CTV News has reached out to Reina and is awaiting a response.
Harry Styles embraces fan Reina as she presents the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Host Trevor Noah looks on from back of stage. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Harry Styles, winner of the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" and best pop vocal album for "Harry's House," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
