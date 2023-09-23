'Doing the right thing isn't always the right thing to do': Fedeli comments Greenbelt land reversal decision
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli came to Premier Doug Ford’s defence Friday over his about-face decision not to open up the Greenbelt land for developers.
During a news conference at North Bay’s Canadore College Commerce Court Campus, Fedeli told media the Ontario Government “heard loud and clear” constituents did not want the Greenbelt land set aside for development.
Last month, Ontario’s Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk released a scathing report on the province’s handling of Greenbelt land removals. The report found that certain developers received “preferential treatment” and had direct influence over the government’s decision to extract lands.
According to the auditor general, of the 7,400 acres of land removed from the Greenbelt by the province, 92 per cent could be tied to three developers with direct access to the housing ministry.
The owners of the 15 land sites could see more than an $8.3 billion increase in the value of their properties, the report noted.
It also found that there was already sufficient land available in Ontario to build much-needed housing and that there was no need to remove lands from the Greenbelt in order to meet housing targets.
“He said he made a mistake with it and he apologized which is something you rarely see from politicians,” said Fedeli.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The report has led two cabinet ministers, Housing Minister Steve Clark and MPP Kaleed Rasheed, Ontario’s Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, to resign from their positions.
Rasheed resigned from his cabinet post and the PC caucus on Wednesday after records revealed contradicting accounts of a Las Vegas trip that was investigated as part of the integrity commissioner’s probe into the Greenbelt land deals. Clark had previously resigned as housing minister on Sept. 4.
Monte McNaughton also resigned from Ford's cabinet in the wake of the report, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.
Ford eventually had a change of heart over the land. On Thursday, he recalled making a promise he would not touch the Greenbelt.
“I broke that promise and for that, I'm very, very sorry,” said Ford.
“I pride myself on keeping our promises. It was a mistake to open the Greenbelt. It was a mistake to establish a process that moved too fast.”
The RCMP has previously said that it is looking into whether or not to launch a formal investigation into the Ford government’s handling of the Greenbelt file.
“You know Premier Ford, everything you hear from him, it all comes from his heart. He apologized and said we’re moving on,” said Fedeli.
READ MORE: A timeline of the key events in the Ontario Greenbelt scandal
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the reversal “a victory” for Ontarians who were concerned over the usage of the land.
“It was clear from the beginning that this was the wrong decision, and yet Ford’s Conservatives pressed on. It was a calculated attempt by this government to benefit a select few of their insiders at the expense of everyone else,” Stiles said in a written statement.
Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser also released a statement following Ford’s announcement.
"The decision to return all lands to the Greenbelt is a good one and one that Ontario Liberals have called for since the Conservatives chose to sell off our protected lands to a group of PC Party insiders,” Fraser said.
“Ontarians still need to get to the bottom of this $8.3 billion backroom deal. The questions we had this morning are still the same questions we have now.”
READ MORE: What you need to know about the Greenbelt as MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Fedeli said the government is still committed to building 1.5 million homes and that it will look at other means of completing that goal.
“He (Ford) said his motivations were right,” said Fedeli.
“But doing the right thing isn't always the right thing to do.”
- With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq and Jon Woodward as well as files from CP24's Codi Wilson
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service honours 13 fallen officers this year
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
Record-breaking Ontario lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky Ontario lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Barrie
-
Crash kills one, injures multiple people in Clearview Township
Police in Clearview Township are investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured multiple people, including several children.
-
Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion in Bradford
South Simcoe Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning robbery at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Rules surrounding Midland parking machines to be revisited
Parking machines have been the talk of the Town in Midland for quite some time, and the topic is being brought up yet again.
Toronto
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
Record-breaking Ontario lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky Ontario lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
-
What you need to know about the Greenbelt as MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here is what you need to know about the Ontario Greenbelt as the fall session at Queen’s Park begins:
Ottawa
-
Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service honours 13 fallen officers this year
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
-
No injuries reported after small plane makes emergency landing at Ottawa Airport
Ottawa paramedics say no one was hurt after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.
-
Ottawa police investigating after shots fired in Overbrook
Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the Overbrook area late Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
Boxing helping to build community for those with special needs
A concert was held in Kitchener Saturday night to raise money for an organization that’s creating a supportive community for those with special needs.
London
-
London police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Driver charged after travelling more than double the speed limit: Elgin OPP
A resident from Chatham-Kent is without a licence for the next month after police clocked them allegedly travelling 173 km/h in Elgin County earlier this week.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
'He meant a lot to me': Vigil held for man killed in Chatham, Ont. house fire
Loved ones are in mourning following the death of a Chatham man who lost his life in a house fire earlier this week.
-
Charges laid after man 'deliberately' crashes into police cruiser
Officers in Windsor, Ont. have arrested a man who stole a vehicle and used it to 'deliberately' crash into a cop car, police said.
Montreal
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
-
Loto-Quebec: Historic $68 million jackpot up for grabs this week
A lucky winner will take home $68 million on Wednesday, Loto-Québec's highest 6/49 jackpot ever.
Atlantic
-
More help offered to 100 people forced to flee fire-damaged Fredericton apartments
Community groups in New Brunswick are coming together to help more than 100 people in Fredericton who fled a burning apartment building last Thursday.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Freedom of the City ceremony in Halifax celebrates centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve
More than a 100 members from HMCS Scotian marched through the streets of downtown Halifax to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
Suspect sought after First Nation shooting
Manitoba First Nations Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting incident in Long Plain First Nation last week.
-
Calgary
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Edmonton
-
'It's so disheartening': Five names added to memorial for victims of impaired drivers at Saturday vigil
Alberta victims of impaired drivers were remembered Saturday in Spruce Grove.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
'Possible child luring' under investigation in Summerland, B.C.
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're investigating a "possible child luring incident" that occurred on Wednesday.
-
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
-
B.C. man fighting for a Sunwing refund after spouse dies of cancer
After losing his spouse of 25 years to cancer, Mario Agnello tried to get a refund for an upcoming holiday from Sunwing. To his dismay, he found only travel vouchers were available through the airline's cancellation insurance.