Disturbing video shows North Bay students shouting pro-Hitler, anti-Semitic slogans
North Bay Police and the city’s French Catholic school board are responding to a cellphone video that shows a group of students shouting anti-Semitic slogans on a school field.
School board officials and police are reviewing the video from Algonquin Secondary,
The video shows students out on the school field giving the notorious 'Heil Hitler' salute and shouting anti-Jewish slurs.
North Bay’s police chief said it was upsetting to watch.
“As the chief of police in North Bay, I’m disturbed by watching the video," said Chief Scott Tod.
“For that kind of event to happen in North Bay, it’s shameful, from my point of view.”
Tod said police have visited the school and said the investigation is ongoing.
“We take hate intolerance serious as a police service,” he said. “Hate crimes require a thorough investigation of all the policing resources we have.”
CTV News reached out to Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord for comment, but no one was made available. The board did issue a statement:
“We are deeply saddened by the behaviour of a group of teenagers who, of course, need consequences for their actions. We are committed to investigating reported incidents promptly and to addressing these situations adequately with all those involved. We remain focused on cultivating social responsibility and providing a safe and inclusive learning and working environments for all.”
The video has been seen by many members of the North Bay community, including parents of students at the school.
Mayor Al McDonald said he doesn’t want to watch the video but said he is “horrified” at what took place.
“Hate has no home in the city of North Bay,” McDonald said.
“We strive to be a welcoming and inclusive community. In today’s age, we need to speak out against racism and hate every time it happens. And I’m here today to speak out against hate and racism.”
