SUDBURY -- Few details are being given, but Ontario Provincial Police in Huntsville are trying to find the owner of a large sum of money.

Police say someone turned the money in and believes the owner may have given the Canadian currency away by accident.

Officials say the legitimate owner must be prepared to answer questions surrounding the circumstances of the misplacement of the funds and any claims for the money must be made prior to June 6.

If you are the owner contact the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Center non-emergency line at 1-888-310-122.