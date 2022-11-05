Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
Dawson Caul of Devlin, Ont. pleaded guilty to hunting deer without a licence and careless use of a firearm while hunting. He was fined $8,500, suspended from hunting in Ontario for three years and must retake the hunter education course.
Jarred Taylor, also of Devlin, pleaded guilty to trespassing for the purpose of hunting. He was fined $2,500 and suspended from hunting in Ontario for one year.
Justice of the Peace Pat Clydesdale-Cornell heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Fort Frances, on July 7, 2022.
Hunt in November 2020
Court heard that on Nov. 7, 2020, Caul shot an antlerless deer from the roadway, killing it. He and Taylor then entered private property to retrieve the deer.
"Caul did not have a valid licence to hunt antlerless deer and neither individual had permission to hunt on the property," the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said in a news release Friday.
“Conservation officers were investigating a complaint from the public regarding a deer that had been shot on private property.”
The Ontario government said it is protecting the public from unsafe hunting practices.
“Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits … (and) following the rules while hunting white-tailed deer,” the release said.
“We all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.”
To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
For more information about unsolved cases, visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.
