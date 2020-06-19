SUDBURY -- Provincial police are investigating after a cyclist was killed by a train in Parry Sound Thursday night.

At 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the railroad crossing on Forest Street between Meadow and George Streets by Canadian National Railway (CNR) Police after 32-year-old Tory Ostertag was hit while riding his bicycle.

This train crossing has working warning lights with traffic control arms for both vehicles and pedestrians and is the property of CNR.

No word on if any charges are pending.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit and paramedics also attended the scene.