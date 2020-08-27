SUDBURY -- A suspect has been taken into custody, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday evening.

After a roughly seven-hour standoff, during which residents were asked to stay indoors, the incident came to an end around 8:30 p.m.

"Thank you for your cooperation," police tweeted.

The Ontario Provincial Police have deployed several crisis units as it deals with an armed person in Gore Bay.

Police received the call at 2:35 p.m. about an incident on Wright Street in the community.

"Expect a heavy police presence in the area as the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Unit, OPP Tactical Response Unit, OPP Aviation Services-Helicopter Section, OPP Critical Incident Commander and an OPP Crisis Negotiator have been deployed to assist," police said in a news release Thursday evening.

"OPP is requesting Gore Bay residents stay away from the area and remain inside their residences at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available."

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP in Gore Bay are dealing with an armed individual, CTV News has learned, as the community remains under lockdown.

An emergency alert sent out repeated police advice for residents to remain inside until the situation has ended.

People in the area have been tweeting police, asking for information about how long they must remain inside.

CTV News has been in touch with a local business in Gore Bay, who confirmed they are still on lockdown. They say the commotion is at the south end of Gore Bay.

Original story:

Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police are asking residents of Gore Bay to stay inside their homes for the time being as a safety precaution.

Police tweeted that they were investigating "a major incident" that is still ongoing, without providing more details.

"We ask that everyone else stay away from Gore Bay, as well," the tweet said.

