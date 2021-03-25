SUDBURY -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit is investigating two COVID-19 cases associated with The Pub at 1005 2nd Ave. East in Owen Sound.

There is evidence of transmission of COVID-19 that took place among individuals within the bar on the evenings of March 17-18. Anyone who was there on those evenings is directed to get tested at the nearest COVID assessment centre.

"While Public Health has directly contacted the individuals identified as close contacts, there remains unknown patrons who visited the bar on these dates," the health unit said in a news release Thursday.

Additionally, anyone who was at the bar on the evenings in question and is experiencing symptoms is asked to call Public Health at 1-800-263-3456, ext. 3000.

"Individuals tested in connection with this investigation are not required to isolate but should limit their activities to essential outings until they have received a negative result," the health unit said.

"There is no additional risk to individuals who attended the bar on any other day. The facility remains open and is working with Public Health to ensure all patrons' and staff's safety."

If you have questions, call the health unit at 519-376-9420 or toll-free 1-800-263-3456.

For questions about testing, contact the COVID Infoline at ext. 3000. For questions about restaurant practices, contact the Public Health inspector information line at ext. 3402.