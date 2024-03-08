Chief of largest First Nations police service in Canada under investigation for misconduct

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Chief of Police Roland Morrison is under investigation following misconduct allegations.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief of Police Roland Morrison in April 2019 shortly after his official appointment as chief. (File photo/Supplied/Nishnawbe Aski Police Service)The NAPS board issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the investigation and that Morrison has been immediately suspended from all duties with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Morrison began acting in the role of Chief in September 2018 following the retirement announcement of the former chief, Terry Armstrong before being officially appointed to the position in April 2019.

Deputy Chief Brad Duce has agreed to serve as Acting Chief of Police until an Interim Chief of Police is appointed for the duration of the investigation.

“Duce has had a longstanding and respected career with NAPS,” said the board.

NAPS is the largest First Nations police service in Canada, serving 35 First Nations communities in northern Ontario. The Indigenous police force has detachments from the Manitoba border to the Quebec border and north to the James Bay Coast, an area equalling two-thirds of the province of Ontario.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment will be made at this time,” said the board.