Canada's first community-wide smart grid launches in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in northern Ontario on Friday to visit a local electricity provider and tour a housing development project, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca had full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at PUC Services in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to help launch the first community-wide smart grid in Canada. Nov. 10/23 (Supplied)
Trudeau's public itinerary for Friday began with a photo opportunity at a "local electricity provider" at 10:30 a.m. followed by remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:20 a.m.
PUC Services shared a photo of Trudeau on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said he is there today to help launch the Sault Smart Grid, the first community-wide smart grid in Canada.
At 1:15 p.m., the prime minister toured a housing development project before visiting a local Royal Canadian Legion at 2:15 p.m.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
- Want more local news? Check out the Sault Ste. Marie page
Since Nov. 2, Sault utility provider PUC Services has been teasing an impending "big announcement" on social media.
Also in Sault Ste. Marie, a nine-storey, 107-unit veterans housing project built by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 is expected to be completed next month.
Last month, the Ontario energy minister announced two new hydro lines are being built in northeastern Ontario, one in Sault Ste. Marie and the other in Sudbury.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday
Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark as Israel battles Hamas outside, causing patients to die
Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby, another child in an incubator and four other patients.
Official mascot for Canadian Army celebrates birthday at Toronto Zoo
The Canadian Army’s official mascot, a polar bear at the Toronto Zoo, celebrates her eighth birthday today.
Barrie
-
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Barrie
Nearly a thousand people lined the streets of downtown Barrie for the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on Saturday.
-
Home invasion in Clearview Township under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a home invasion that happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Clearview Township.
Toronto
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Gaza's main hospital goes dark as Israel battles Hamas outside, causing patients to die
Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby, another child in an incubator and four other patients.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Ottawa
-
Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,000 tickets in its first two months
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught more than 7,300 speeders in its first two months of operation, as drivers adjusted to the new set of eyes on the road in Barrhaven.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
London
-
100-year-old WWII veteran honoured in London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony
The memories come rushing back for Cpl. George Beardshaw while laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London. The 100-year-old veteran of World War II is the last of his buddies still alive.
-
Suspect wanted on outstanding warrant arrested during break and enter
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a vacant building in the city’s downtown core earlier this week.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
Windsor
-
Jailhouse video enrages victim’s family, the Bacon Man’s final request, and an Apple AirTag locates a stolen car: Top Windsor stories this week
A family is enraged after the man accused of killing their daughter appeared to celebrate his birthday from behind bars, the Bacon Man has one final request, and an AirTag is credited with locating a man’s stolen vehicle. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony concludes in Windsor, Ont.
Remembrance Day events at Windsor's cenotaph have concluded early Saturday afternoon following a ceremony consisting of government officials, veterans and members of the public.
-
Suspects sought after residential break and enter: Chatham-Kent police
Two suspects are wanted by Chatham-Kent police after they allegedly broke into a garage and stole tools and an electric mower on Friday
Montreal
-
Veterans honoured at Remembrance Day Ceremony in downtown Montreal
The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony took place Saturday morning at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.
-
Driver dead after colliding with roadwork barrier on South Shore
A driver was killed after crashing into a temporary barrier designed to protect road workers on Montreal's South Shore Saturday.
-
Shots fired at Griffintown restaurant
Gunshots were fired at a restaurant in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
Winnipeg
-
-
Remembrance Day service underway in Winnipeg
Remembrance Day services are taking place throughout the province, including in Winnipeg.
-
The Wrench opens winter bike sanctuary
Winnipeg's non-profit community bike shop is offering a new deal to help keep your bicycle safe and warm this winter.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night
A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
-
Pakistani police cracking down on migrants are arresting Afghan women and children, activists claim
Pakistani police are arresting Afghan women and children in southern Sindh province as part of a government crackdown on migrants, activists said Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
-
LIVE @ 10:47
LIVE @ 10:47 Remembrance Day recognized in Edmonton
A Remembrance Day ceremony was held Saturday at the Beverly Cenotaph, Alberta's oldest cenotaph.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony reflects on Korean War ceasefire
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Saturday for a sombre Remembrance Day ceremony that reflected on the ceasefire that ended the Korean War 70 years ago.
-
2 men shot 'multiple' times in Coquitlam bank parking lot, RCMP say
Two men were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot "multiple" times in the parking lot of a Coquitlam, B.C., bank on Friday night, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.