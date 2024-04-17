Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say

The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The missing person report was received shortly after 3:20 a.m. April 13, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

A vehicle entered the flooded ditch around Promenade Road and Maybrook Road north of Temiskaming Shores, and the driver was pulled into Moose Creek, police said.

OPP Const. Siobhan Christo confirmed to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email Wednesday morning, the body of a 33-year-old man was found Wednesday by the underwater search and recovery unit in Moose Creek after several days of searching.

"Out of respect for the family, the identity of the deceased will not be released," OPP said.

Area where driver went missing in Casey Township after vehicle entered a flooded ditch and was pulled into Moose Creek. (CTV Northern Ontario)

OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit conducting side scan sonar operations in Casey Township, Ont., searching for missing man. April 15, 2024 (Ontario Provincial Police)

OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit uses sonar to search for missing man in Casey Township, Ont. April 15, 2024 (Ontario Provincial Police