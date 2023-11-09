Barrie senior killed in Highway 11 crash with commercial vehicle in North Bay

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 11 in North Bay, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after noon Wednesday.

"A passenger in the car, an 82-year-old from Barrie was pronounced deceased at the scene," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning.

"The driver of the car was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries along with the second passenger who suffered serious injuries."

The commercial vehicle driver was not injured in the crash.

The highway was closed for about three hours Wednesday.

An investigation is continuing.

No word on what caused the crash or if any charges are pending.