NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Barrie senior killed in Highway 11 crash with commercial vehicle in North Bay

    One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 11 in North Bay, police say.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after noon Wednesday.

    "A passenger in the car, an 82-year-old from Barrie was pronounced deceased at the scene," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning.

    "The driver of the car was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries along with the second passenger who suffered serious injuries."

    The commercial vehicle driver was not injured in the crash.

    The highway was closed for about three hours Wednesday.

    An investigation is continuing.

    No word on what caused the crash or if any charges are pending.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Fall federal economic update coming Nov. 21: Freeland's office

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, CTV News has confirmed. That is the date when Freeland will be tabling the fall economic statement, her office said.

    Barrie

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News