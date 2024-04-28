Barrie driver caught speeding on Hwy 69 near Sudbury

A Barrie driver was travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 south of Greater Sudbury, police say.

A driver from Barrie, Ont. was stopped by provincial police for stunt driving on Highway 69 south of Greater Sudbury on April 22, 2024. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

“(On) April 22, North East Region Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Sudbury TIME (traffic incident management and enforcement team) stopped a vehicle traveling 154km/h in a posted 100km/h zone on Highway 69, south of Sudbury,” provincial police said on social media.

As a result of the traffic stop a 39-year-old driver from Barrie, Ont. has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

In addition to the charges the accused also received 30-day driver’s licence suspensions and the vehicle involved was impounded for 14 days.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“Slow down,” said police.

“(And) drive safe.”

Later that evening at about 7 p.m., another OPP traffic stop on Highway 69 near French River resulted in drug and weapon charges in additional to driving-related offences.