'Bag of money up front:' Rural communities boost incentives to attract medical staff
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them "a bag of money up front."
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.' A doctor wears a stethoscope around his neck as he tends to patients in his office in Rushville, Ill., on October 30, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson)
That's the incentive on offer in Huntsville, Ont., where local authorities say they will give an $80,000 signing bonus to any family physician who agrees to work in the town for at least five years.
Happening elsewhere
Other communities are using similar tactics.
Blanche River Health in Kirkland Lake, a municipality in northeastern Ontario, is offering $2,000 to anyone, anywhere in the world, who successfully refers a doctor or nurse to work at the hospital.
In Dryden, Ont., an isolated town more than 1,700 kilometres northwest of Toronto, the regional health centre's long-running doctor bonus scheme currently includes $37,500 for help with relocation expenses. Combined with separate provincial grants, doctors moving to Dryden could be given up to $155,000 for a four-year commitment.
Health experts warn that while these initiatives are understandable given the acute doctor shortages facing Ontario communities, they risk fuelling a 'Hunger Games'-style competition for medical staff, putting further pressure on already cash-strapped municipalities.
'It's already working,' councillor says
Bob Stone is the local councillor who spearheaded Huntsville's new bonus initiative.
Bob Stone, a district councillor for the Town of Huntsville, Ont. (Town of Huntsville)
The plan, approved by council in May, hopes to attract 10 physicians.
Two months in, Stone said seven doctors have expressed interest and several are close to signing contracts.
"It is already working, and we are so excited and as soon as we actually have a contract signed, we are going to be telling the whole world," he said.
Stone explained that Huntsville faced urgency to act. With waitlists for doctors growing longer, and several working doctors due to retire, almost a third of the town's 21,000 people risk not having a family doctor, he said.
Under the terms approved by council, any doctor taking over an existing practice gets $60,000. Doctors who open a new practice are given $80,000. The funds come from the municipal budget, Stone said.
"We're giving them that bag of money up front because that's what's really going to be the hook to get them to move here," he said, adding the bonus is tied to a five-year commitment.
Jorge VanSlyke, president and CEO of Blanche River Health, which serves Kirkland Lake, said its community referral scheme has led to rising inquiries about available opportunities, but noted it was too early to tell if the program will work.
Jorge VanSlyke, president and CEO of Blanche River Health. (File photo/Supplied/Blanche River Health)
"You pretty much have to be the person that the successful candidate says is the source of referral and then we will contact you that way and we will provide the incentive," VanSlyke said.
"Whether it is going to be a success or not is yet unknown, but our goal right now is that no stone will be left unturned when it comes to our effort to recruit."
Are incentive programs bad for health equity?
Ian Culbert, executive director of the Canadian Public Health Association, said the growing role of incentives to attract doctors is putting communities that are seen as less desirable in "an impossible situation."
Ian Culbert, executive director of the Canadian Public Health Association. (Adult Vaccine Alliance)
While such programs have existed for decades in some rural and northern communities, they have noticeably accelerated since the pandemic.
"It is a very negative force as far as health equity goes. It creates an unlevel playing field and it is out of a sense of desperation," Culbert said.
Culbert doesn't blame communities for offering bonuses, given the responsibility to provide health care to residents.
But he argued there are better ways to address rural doctor shortages, including student debt forgiveness tied to years of service in a community, or introducing medical students to the benefits of rural work through short-term programs while in medical school.
He also said the province needs to do more to address the gaps caused by its per capita health funding.
For Ontario Medical Association President Dr. Dominik Nowak, the first step must be addressing the overall shortage of family doctors.
Ontario Medical Association president Dr. Dominik Nowak at CTV News Northern Ontario's Sudbury news studio on Frood Road on May 3, 2024. (CTV News Northern Ontario)
Nowak said one in five Ontarians are without a family doctor, and soon it could be one in four. That shortage has triggered a chain reaction that has seen fewer people get an early diagnosis for a serious illnesses, which ultimately puts more pressure on hospitals.
"What this means for communities is that they're feeling the pain," he said.
Nowak supports several steps he said would allow doctors to see more patients, including using administrative staff to ease a paperwork burden, which currently consumes an average of 19 hours per week.
He also backs a team-based care system, where nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists and others work more collaboratively to support doctors.
Nowak called for more provincial support to raise doctor numbers. He condemned bonus-driven recruitment as a "'Hunger Games'-style framing where communities have to compete for doctors and where communities are recruiting doctors from one community into their own."
Doctors offered free riverfront housing, clinic space
In the meantime, incentive packages keep getting more elaborate.
In the municipality of Marmora and Lake, roughly 200 kilometres east of Toronto, doctors are being offered riverfront housing and clinic space at zero cost, among other incentives.
And in Huntsville, Stone said there is more than just cash available: multiple restaurants have offered $500 gift certificates for incoming doctors, a car dealership is offering a free car for a year and an area resort has put up a free golf club membership.
Because Huntsville does not want to steal doctors from its neighbours, physicians from within the Muskoka and surrounding municipalities are not eligible, but everywhere else is fair game, Stone said.
"Yes, it is a competition, and we're doing the very best for our own citizens," he said.
"And I'm sorry about others that are having the same difficulties."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024
Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court rejects Missouri lawsuit to block Trump's sentencing and gag order in New York hush money case
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to lift a gag order and delay the sentencing of former President Donald Trump following his conviction in the New York hush money case.
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
DEVELOPING Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
'Nothing moves': Uncertainty hangs over shippers as potential rail strike looms
Shippers and producers are holding their breath ahead of a possible strike by thousands of rail workers this month that would halt freight traffic, clog ports and disrupt industries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Barrie
-
OPP announce slew of impaired driving charges
The OPP's Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment has charged three drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend and four since the end of July.
-
Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
-
What's open and closed on holiday Monday?
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Toronto
-
Driver arrested after 2 parking enforcement officers assaulted in Toronto's west end
A male driver is under arrest after two Toronto parking enforcement officers were assaulted during parking infraction dispute in the city’s west end, say police.
-
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating death in park on Smyth Road
Ottawa police are investigating the death of a person in Faircrest Heights Park on Smyth Road, across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
-
Gatineau Olympiques to honour former goalie who died in crash
The Gatineau Olympiques have set a date to pay tribute to a former goalie who died in a collision in Ottawa this month.
Kitchener
-
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
London
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
-
‘Hotels were full’; Ontario Summer Games were huge boost to London Sport Tourism
“The hotels have been full, and we've heard a lot of great things from restaurants as well,” says Zanth Jarvis, director of Sport Tourism with Tourism London.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seize more than $30,000 in illegal drugs from resident
On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
-
Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.
Montreal
-
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired in Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
-
Festivalgoer's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
-
Health Canada recalling Gerber brand baby cereal due to possible Cronobacter
Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Winnipeg
-
Viking Village a smash hit at Icelandic Festival
Thousands of people visited Gimli on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of Islendingadagurinn, the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba.
-
Train derailment in River Heights: WPS
A minor train derailment held up traffic in River Heights Monday afternoon.
-
WFPS crews tackle trio of fires early Monday morning
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Monday morning as they responded to three blazes in less than three hours.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police find 22-year-old dead in Maquapit Lake
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
-
From school boards to dog adoption, N.S. Tories have pulled back from 2021 promises
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
-
Hundreds line the streets for Halifax Natal Day Parade
The heat and humidity didn’t stop hundreds of people from lining the streets to enjoy the 127th Natal Day Parade in Halifax on Monday.
N.L.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary just before noon Monday by Environment Canada and Climate Change. (ECCC).
-
Heavy winds wreak havoc across southern Alberta
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Alberta storm: Heritage Festival and Big Valley Jamboree cut short, Edson flooded
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
-
'Monsters': Sturgeon endure in Alberta rivers, but their future is uncertain
They lurk in the murky depths of some of Alberta's biggest rivers, living fossils from when giant lizards strode the earth.
Regina
-
Serious collision near Wolseley blocks eastbound lanes on Highway 1
Drivers hoping to travel east on Highway 1 can expect delays following a serious crash near the town of Wolseley.
-
Waters deemed safe near Regina Beach after E. coli advisory
Testing from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) shows that E. coli levels have drastically decreased near Regina Beach – meaning the area is suitable for recreation once again.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Beyond the stage: Saskatoon Fringe's outdoor festival
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Vancouver
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
-
Shots fired at Surrey business: RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say they’re investigating after an unknown suspect fired several shots at a business in Newton.
-
Lillooet ER temporarily closed due to staff shortage
The emergency department at Lillooet Hospital was closed on B.C. Day due to a lack of physicians, according to Interior Health.
Vancouver Island
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
-
Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lightning forecast for southeast
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
-
Wall Street has its worst day since 2022 as fear of a U.S. economic slowdown deepens; Dow sinks 1,000
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.