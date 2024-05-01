'Armed and dangerous' Brantford man arrested in northern Ontario

A southwestern Ontario man wanted by police in a shooting investigation was arrested during a traffic stop in North Bay early Tuesday morning.

Skylar Beal of Brantford is accused in a shooting at a home in West Brant on Dec. 16 and is facing several firearm-related charges, as well as assault, using violence to intimidate and breaking and entering.

Beal has been wanted by Brantford police since Feb. 2 and was described as being 'armed and dangerous.'

He was found to be a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Lakeshore Drive around 2:45 a.m. April 30, North Bay police said in a news release.

He was arrested and eventually transported back to Brantford where he was held in custody for a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.