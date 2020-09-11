SUDBURY -- An argument involving multiple people in multiple residences in the Town of Spanish earlier this week got out of hand when people began grabbing weapons.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were called around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a disturbance on Colonization Road in the town.

"Investigation determined that an argument ensued between multiple people at numerous residences on Colonization Road," police said in a news release Friday. "The arguing escalated when a pistol, crossbow and machete were brandished. Threats were made and an assault occurred."

The incident ended quickly once police arrived and placed three people from Spanish, Ont. under arrest.

A 28-year-old man is charged with uttering death threats, assault with a weapon and handling a firearm in a careless manner.

A 64-year-old man is charged with assault and causing a disturbance.

A third, 32, is charged with assault with a weapon and causing a disturbance.

All three are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on Nov. 5.