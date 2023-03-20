Another southern Ont. snowmobiler dies in crash on a northern trail

Another southern Ontario resident in their 30s has died following a snowmobile crash in the northern region.

A 39-year-old from Smithville, Ont., – between Hamilton and Niagara – died after a single snowmachine crash on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail, provincial police said in a news release Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Trail A in Kerns Township, near Temiskaming Shores, at 6 p.m. Sunday.

No word on the cause of the crash.

"The OPP's traffic incident management enforcement team (TIME) and the Office of the Chief Corner for Ontario - Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are assisting with this investigation," police said.

"If you have information regarding this collision, contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at this toll-free number, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."

This is the fourth fatal snowmobile crash in northeastern Ontario this year.

Less than a week ago, a 33-year-old man from Exeter died after his snowmachine hit a water breakwall on Lake Nipissing.

Chris Buchannon on a snowmachine in Exeter, Ont. Jan. 8/22 (Facebook)

In February, a snowmobiler in their 40s died after a single snowmachine crash on a trail north of North Bay and in January, a 28-year-old died in a snowmachine crash in Redbridge.