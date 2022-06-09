Almost 20,000 litres of oil spilled in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., U.S. Coast Guard says

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Capitol riot an 'attempted coup,' prime-time hearing told

The U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an 'attempted coup' and a direct result of the defeated president's effort to overturn the 2020 election.

How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in

It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver