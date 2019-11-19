SUDBURY -- Sudbury police say an alleged impaired driver barrelled through an active crash scene caused earlier by another alleged impaired driver, while narrowly missing investigating officers.

Police say that while they were investigating the scene of the three-vehicle collision on MR80 in Val Caron, a Honda Civic drove past officers directing traffic and through the road barricades around12:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities allege the 25-year-old female driver ran over collision reconstruction equipment before heading towards a parked, occupied police cruiser. Fortunately, the officer in the vehicle was able to move quickly to avoid a collision.

The woman was finally stopped, on Lina Street.

Police say the driver and a male passenger were uncooperative and aggressive, leading to an altercation where the man got back into the vehicle and attempted to drive away, but was quickly stopped by officers.

"The driver was charged with impaired operation 80 plus, dangerous driving, and quite a few Highway Traffic Act charges. While this was all going on and the officers were arresting that female, the male passenger, who was resistant to what was going on, then exited and tried to get into the driver side and attempted to drive away from the scene. He was arrested and found to be impaired and he’s been subsequently charged with offences including impaired operation by a drug. So, in six hours, three impaireds at the same location," said Sergeant Tim Burtt, of Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Now the female driver faces a list of charges including impaired driving, drug possession, resisting a peace officer, as well as several traffic offences.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, assaulting a police officer with intent to resist, failure to give required information, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

Police say their names cannot be released because the information has not been sworn through the court process.

Both accused were released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 4.

"This is beyond disappointing. The lives of community members and police officers endangered by individuals who are simply not getting the messaging about impaired driving. Our thoughts and prayers are with the man who remains in the hospital as a result of the initial collision caused by an impaired driver,” said Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen. “The second incident involving our members could have been a devastating and disastrous situation had it not been for the quick actions of the officers on scene. These are criminal choices and community safety is significantly at risk.”

Sergeant Burtt says the timing of the incidents is extremely disappointing as officers prepare for their annual festive ride campaign, which kicks off next week.