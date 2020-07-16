SUDBURY -- Battling late-stage pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek updated fans on his health this week, saying his treatments are going well.

Trebek said he was waiting to safely return to the studio to start recording his show, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'd … like to take this opportunity to give you a quick health update," the Sudbury-born game show host said in a video posted to YouTube. "I'm doing well."

Trebek announced he was sick in March 2019, and despite the fact most pancreatic cancer patients last only months after the diagnosis, he said he feels good more than a year into his battle.

"I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off," he said. "Though it does fatigue me a great deal, my numbers are good. I'm feeling great. In fact during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out in July."

Trebek, who famously sported a moustache for much of his career before shaving it off, said he used the summer break to grow a beard.

"You know, whenever there's a break in our Jeopardy tape schedule, I often take that opportunity to grow some facial hair," he said. "Clearly, I've been doing that while waiting for us to safely return to the studio, which I hope will be very, very soon."

During his downtime, he said he has been recording show openings for some special Jeopardy episodes that will be coming up in July.

"We are going to open the Jeopardy! vaults and take another look at some of our favourite episodes," Trebek said, "including the very first Jeopardy show I ever hosted -- mustache and all."

"I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September. Meanwhile my wish for all of you: stay safe."

Trebek's book is called The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life.