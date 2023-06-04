48 active forest fires in northern Ontario, 31 in the northeast Sunday
The number of forest fires in northern Ontario continues to grow with a total of 48 active fires in the region, including 33 that are not yet under control. Only two months into the fire season and there have already been more than double the total number in 2022.
As of Sunday morning, there are 31 active forest fires in the northeast and 17 in the northwest.
Of those active fires, 19 in the northeast and 14 in the northwest are not yet under control.
In the last 24 hours, 11 new fires have started in the northeast. Included are two in Algonquin Park District near Pembroke, a 101-hectare (ha) fire in the Chapleau district, 30-ha fire east of Cochrane, a 12-ha fire in the Hearst district, a 0.3-ha fire in the North Bay district, and five new wildfires in the Sudbury district ranging from 0.1 ha to 30 ha.
It is proving to be a very busy season as 97 wildfires have already been put out since the first one started in the Parry Sound area April 12. This surpasses the 78 total fires in Ontario's fire region in 2022.
Two of the three biggest fires in northern Ontario are still out of control, while the largest Red Lake 5 is being observed at 12,742.4 ha.
Sioux Lookout 7 has reached 9,285.1 ha and Wawa 3 has reached 6,810.6 ha.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
AIR QUALITY ALERT
High levels of air pollution continue in the region due to the forest fire smoke.
A special air quality statement is in effect for Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake.
"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke," Environment Canada said in a weather alert.
"Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice."
Everyone responds differently to smoke but people with heart or lung disease – such as asthma – are at higher risk of experiencing negative health effects. Older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outside are also at higher risk.
FIRE BAN
At 12:01 a.m. June 1, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry put the entire region under a restricted fire zone, which bans all open-air burning. The penalty for breaking the ban is a fine of up to $25,000, three months in prison and financial responsibility for any costs incurred in fighting a forest fire.
Many municipalities also have fire bans in place.
Top Stories
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Wind turbine blaze 'contained' north of Goderich, Ont.
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
A global security breach has resulted in the theft of an undisclosed number of Nova Scotians’ personal information.
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
What to know as Prince Harry prepares for court fight with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry is set to testify in the first of his five pending legal cases largely centred around battles with British tabloids. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in his case.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
A Ukrainian man rushed to his home outside the central city of Dnipro in hopes of rescuing his family, only to find his two-year-old daughter dead and wife seriously wounded as he helped pull them from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia's latest airstrikes of the war, authorities reported Sunday.
Huda Mukbil, CSIS's first Black Arab-Canadian Muslim spy, opens up about her fight against terrorism and discrimination
Huda Mukbil, Canada's first Black Arab-Canadian Muslim spy, opens up in her new book about life in the world of espionage and the discrimination she faced within the CSIS.
Barrie
-
OPP launch homicide investigation in Collingwood
Provincial police in Collingwood are investigating a homicide after a late-night disturbance.
-
Five injured in multi-vehicle crash in Crooked Bay
Five people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Crooked Bay on Saturday.
-
Labour councils host ‘Enough is Enough’ rallies in Barrie and Orillia
The Ontario Federation of Labour rallied across the province on Saturday, including in Barrie and Orillia.
Toronto
-
Police release images of suspects wanted in serious assault in Toronto's Entertainment District
Police say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with a serious assault in the city’s Entertainment District this weekend.
-
Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Police have released images of two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto in April.
-
Man seriously injured after downtown carjacking: Toronto police
Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a carjacking in the city’s downtown core.
Ottawa
-
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA | The 40th CHEO Telethon is underway
The 40th CHEO Telethon in on CTV Ottawa until 7 p.m. Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million.
-
Ottawa police investigating shots fired in Merivale area
Shots were fired on Kerry Crescent, near Clyde Avenue and Merivale Road, at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
-
Minor injuries in crash on Hawthorne Road that led to power outage
A driver suffered minor injuries in crash on Hawthorne Road early Sunday that led to a power outage later in the morning.
Kitchener
-
Multiple stations respond to Sunday morning fires in Wellington North
Wellington North Fire says around 60 firefighters from multiple stations were needed to knock down two early morning fires, which have caused estimated damages exceeding $1 million.
-
'He knows this area, he’s been here before': Search continues for missing man last seen three weeks ago
It’s been three weeks since a 37-year-old man with down syndrome formerly from Waterloo region, went missing.
-
Fire at Kitchener business considered 'suspicious'
An early morning fire in the area of Madison Avenue and Mill Street in Kitchener is being treated as suspicious.
London
-
Fire crews respond to west London, Ont. apartment unit twice Sunday morning
London fire crews responded to a west London apartment building unit twice on Sunday morning for two separate incidents. But according to London Fire Department Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, residents will have to wait in order to return to their units.
-
One person sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Wortley Village
Police continue to investigate after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and two cars sent one person to hospital on Saturday afternoon.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Wind turbine blaze 'contained' north of Goderich, Ont.
Todd Edginton could hardly believe his eyes when he looked out his back door to find a wind turbine on fire. He wasn’t alone, as people stopped just north of Goderich to see the spectacle unfold.
Windsor
-
Three suspects charged after woman stabbed, robbed in west end
Three males, including a 16 year old, are facing charges after they allegedly stabbed a woman and stole property during a west end robbery over the weekend.
-
$25K in damage after fire engulfs market stairwell
No injuries were reported after a fire at Wyandotte Street East market caused an estimated $25,000 in damage on Sunday morning.
-
Ford Fireworks spectacular to return to Windsor, Ont.’s riverfront in late June
There will be a spectacular sight over the Detroit River in late June, with Art Windsor-Essex announcing that the 65th edition of the Ford Fireworks will light up the night sky as they host their first in-person gathering since 2019.
Montreal
-
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
-
Wildfires in western Quebec prompt thousands more evacuees to relocate
Wildfires in western Quebec have prompted thousands to evacuate the area over the weekend, while the threat of encroaching flames eased slightly on the North Shore as Canadian Armed Forces geared up to fight the threat.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Atlantic
-
Shelburne County, N.S., gets much needed rainfall as wildfire continues
Shelburne County, N.S., received its first bout of rainfall since the record-breaking wildfire, which now covers approximately 250 square kilometres.
-
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
A global security breach has resulted in the theft of an undisclosed number of Nova Scotians’ personal information.
-
One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP
One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.
Winnipeg
-
'Such a proud day': Red River Metis vote on historic modern-day treaty
It was a historic day in Manitoba. From across Canada, an estimated 4,000 Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) citizens showed up in person or online for an extraordinary general assembly.
-
-
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory lifted for 3 Calgary communities
A boil water advisory was lifted for the southwest Calgary community of Silverado Saturday night, but remains in effect for the communities of Yorkville and Belmont.
-
Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 million barrels per day to boost sagging prices
Saudi Arabia will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy, taking a unilateral step to support the sagging cost of crude after two earlier production cuts by members of the OPEC+ alliance of major oil-producing countries failed to push prices higher.
-
A community art project with heart hits Innisfail, Alta.
Handmade hearts will line the chain link fences between the Autumn Grove Seniors Lodge and the hospital in Innisfail, Alta., on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
-
Alberta state of emergency to expire Sunday: Officials
As of midnight Saturday, Alberta will no longer be under a provincial state of emergency.
-
'Some hugs and some paint': Local artists rally around painter after fire destroys artwork
A local artist is starting from scratch after a fire burnt down his garage with his supplies and artwork inside.
Vancouver
-
Toddler nearly drowns in Cultus Lake
A young boy has been hospitalized after falling into Cultus Lake earlier this week.
-
BASE jumper rescued from Stawamus Chief after crashing into cliff
A BASE jumper was rescued from a ledge after he crashed on the Stawamus Chief Saturday morning.
-
2 arrested, 2 knives seized after attempted robbery near Metrotown SkyTrain station: RCMP
Two people are in custody after a report of an assault with a weapon near the Metrotown SkyTrain station Saturday morning, Burnaby RCMP say.