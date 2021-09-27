4 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation

Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader

Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.

