SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island say youths in the area have been taking part in an online dare in which they lay in the middle of the highway.

"Manitoulin OPP had two complaints of youths sitting/lying in the middle of Highway 17, Baldwin Twp., draped in blankets," police said in a tweet Wednesday.

"These online trending video dares could result in serious injury or worse! For internet safety, check out Canadian Centre for Child Protection."