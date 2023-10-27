Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. -

Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.

Sault police vehicles parked outside of a home on Tancred Street where a 41-yera-old woman was killed in a violent intimate partner attack. Oct. 24/23 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Soo Today-Alex Flood)

Her father, Brian Sweeney, wrote several posts on Facebook expressing his grief and mourning the loss of his "baby girl."

"I will forever keep you in what is left of this MANs Heart," he wrote in one post.

In another post, he asked friends to share photographs of his daughter. "She LOVED LIFE and knew how to LIVE it," he wrote.

Ginger Gamble, who lives across the street from Angie Sweeney's home, said the woman was a "beautiful person." She also said Sweeney had called Bobbie Hallaert her partner.

Gamble said she spoke with Sweeney in late September and the woman talked at that time of Halleart's bad temper. Gamble said she spoke to Hallaert herself once and found him "kind of scary."

"He had a presence about him that you feel with your gut," she said.

Two small bouquets of pink carnations had been put up on a utility pole outside the home where Sweeney was shot. Yellow police tape remained up outside the house on Thursday and several police cars were seen outside.

A larger police presence, including a forensics van, was seen outside the home where the three children were killed. A small bouquet of flowers had been placed amid the yellow police tape outside the bungalow.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Hugh Stevenson has said police got a domestic violence call from one of the two homes involved in the gunman's rampage a day before the shootings took place.

Stevenson has not released further details but has said the shooter was involved in intimate partner investigations in the past.

Officers found two guns -- a long gun and a handgun -- at the home where the three children were found dead, police said.

The shootings have devastated the city of about 73,000, with residents expressing shock and horror at the violence.

A spokeswoman for Algoma Steel, a large employer in the area, would not confirm if Hallaert worked at the local steel plant but said counselling support was being provided to employees and their families.

"On behalf of Algoma Steel, we extend our condolences to those impacted by Monday evening's unfathomable violence and tragic loss," Laura Devoni, the director of corporate affairs, wrote in a statement.

"This is a very difficult time for all in the Soo. We have counselling support available for our employees and their families."

Ross Romano, the provincial legislator for the area, said the community was dealing with an "unimaginable" tragedy.

"There are no words to describe the incredible sense of sorrow and pain felt right now," he wrote in a statement.

"It is heart wrenching to process these incomprehensible acts of violence. As a community, we weep."

A community candlelight vigil was planned for Friday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023 with Fakiha Baig in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Liam Casey in Toronto, Ont.