Woman, 22, killed in single-vehicle crash on Capreol Lake Road in Sudbury

A 22-year-old woman has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Capreol Lake Road in Greater Sudbury.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. and immediately began life-saving measures on the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, Sudbury police said in a news release Monday morning.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Through the investigation, it has been determined that the vehicle was traveling northeast on Capreol Lake Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle," police said.

"The vehicle left the roadway and ended up in an embankment in a wooded area."

The road was closed for about five hours Sunday.

Police said they will not release her name out of respect for the family's wishes.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.