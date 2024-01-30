Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
Nadia Lafleur said having no heat has been affecting her health, particularly in the last few months, but she’s not getting any answers.
She has lived in the residence since 2019 under three different landlords, but the current one has her frustrated.
The lack of working heat in her building started becoming an issue in September. Since then, she’s been trying to keep her apartment warm with her oven and a small space heater.
“I go to bed very uncomfortable and, like, on cold sweats, all the time, and I wake up sick and coughing,” Lafleur said.
She said the issue started under her last landlord, when the building’s basement flooded and damaged the plumbing and boiler.
Nadia Lafleur said having no heat has been affecting her health, particularly in the last few months, but she’s not getting any answers. (Photo from video)
The building is heated with radiators and has faced issues ever since then. But Lafleur said she feels dismissed when requesting repairs.
“Always promises of, ‘yes, I’ll fix it. Yes, I’ll get them to come.’ But nothing actually gets done,” she said.
A legal worker in the region said heat is an essential service a landlord must provide and when it’s not, the tenant shouldn’t hesitate to look for help.
“Your local municipality is usually a good place to go,” said Allison Woods of the Sudbury Community Legal Clinic.
“They do have the power to make orders for certain work to be done, to bring places up to standard.”
Lafleur said she got in touch with city bylaw in December, which ordered the landlord to fix the issue. She hoped that was the end of her problems.
“The heat only lasted three days and then it malfunctioned again,” she said.
Paid for repairs 'multiple times'
CTV News called Zenith Properties Group, which manages the building. They said repairs have been payed for multiple times.
“Every complaint from the tenant, we’ve called Tisdale (Mechanical). Tisdale has went and told us they repaired it,” said the unnamed person from Zenith.
Woods said that may be the crack Lafleur’s case has fallen into.
“A landlord is not necessarily in breach of their obligations, in terms of maintenance, as long as they’re making reasonable efforts to remedy the situation,” she said.
Woods said that landlords can be ordered to replace equipment, either through municipal bylaw by the Landlord and Tenant Board, but added there are no set timelines for when that should be done.
Lafleur said she’s tried to have her landlord replace the boiler.
“We’ve just been told it’s been repaired, so we were never told a replacement was needed to be put in,” she said.
“Seems like nobody’s taking it seriously.”
Legal experts said that although landlord and tenant board cases can take a while to be heard, it could result in compensation for time spent without heat, if the landlord is found responsible.
Zenith Properties said it will continue to monitor the issue and will provide Lafleur with a space heater in the meantime.
