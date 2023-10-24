NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • With heavy rain on the way, special weather statement in effect for Sudbury, Elliot Lake

    With as much as 50 mm of rain on the way today and Wednesday, Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for both communities.

    “Locally higher amounts possible, particularly in thunderstorms,” the weather forecaster said.

    Rain is expected to begin this afternoon and continue until Wednesday afternoon.

    “Rain along a frontal boundary will move into the area this afternoon and is expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon,” the statement said.

    “Rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm are possible over areas affected by thunderstorms. Another round of heavy rain is possible late Thursday over areas near Lake Superior.”

    Click here for information concerning flooding. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca

