Winnipeg man killed on Hwy. 11 in collision near Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was killed Monday evening on Highway 11 just west of Smooth Rock Falls.

James Bay Ontario Provincial Police were called around 8:37 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Manveer Gill of Winnipeg.

"The driver of the motor vehicle was transported to the hospital by EMS with serious injuries," police said.

"The investigation is still ongoing at this time, further updates will be provided when they become available."