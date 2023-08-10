Windsor resident killed in Hwy. 17 crash in North Bay

A 59-year-old from Windsor is dead after being struck by a commercial motor vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) paramedics responded and took the victim to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, where they later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

“The westbound lane was closed for just under four hours, while members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators investigated the incident,” police said.

“The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.”