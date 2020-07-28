SUDBURY -- A 72-year-old man from Windsor has drowned in the French River, the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday.

Police received the call at 8:10 p.m. on July 27 and responded with Sudbury Emergency Medical Services.

"Investigation revealed a person was swimming near the dock, at the cottage they were renting, and within a couple minutes, the swimmer could not be located," police said in a news release.

The Nipissing West OPP marine unit and the OPP helicopter responded to help with the search, but were unable to locate the man.

Then on Tuesday morning around 11:45, the OPP underwater search and rescue unit recovered the body from the French River. The deceased has been identified as, Gerard Pitre from Windsor.

"A post-mortem examination of the deceased is scheduled," the release said. "The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Foul play is not suspected."