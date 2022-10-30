West Nipissing's city council is all-new, voters hope for unity

West Nipissing's mayor-elect, Kathleen Thorne Rochon, is calling for unity from the newly elected councillors and the municipality when the new council forms in November after years of infighting and chaos at council.

Thorne Rochon believes the election results have given the municipality a fresh start and told CTV News she is ready to lead a new council era in West Nipissing.

"I feel a sense of renewal in the community just in the last week since the election has been over," she added.

A political newcomer, Thorne Rochon is looking at ways to heal the municipality after the last few years of infighting between council members led to chaos and dysfunction.

"It's all about resetting the workplace culture. A lot of our good community volunteers have really stepped back in getting involved because people didn't want to be implicated in what was going on," she said.

The last term saw council meetings ending abruptly, the provincial government had to intervene to help the municipality to fill a council seat that was vacant for almost two years, and the municipality's chief administrative officer Jay Barbeau pulling city staff from council meetings citing a toxic work environment.

"One of the slogans of my campaign was about putting unity back into community," said Thorne Rochon. "People really have a sense of hope that with an all new council and a new mayor, we'll be able to create fresh relationships."

Voters on election day used their ballots as a voice for change. None of the councillors who sought re-election are returning for another crack at it. Thorne Rochon won the mayor's seat with almost 41 per cent of the vote.

"As a community, you want to get together and accomplish things and get stuff done," said voter Lynn Landriault.

"The last couple years we haven't had much of it."

Voters Anne-Michelle Carder and Keith Carder were following what was happening throughout the last term and told CTV News they are happy to see change coming to the municipality.

"Oh it was definitely time. Definitely time for a change because no one was working for anybody back then," said Anne-Michelle.

"They were just fighting."

Keith said he is hoping the mayor-elect will bring a sense of unity to the municipality.

"The last council was totally dysfunctional. So hopefully she can bring things together and get things going," added said.

Thorne Rochon says she has already started meeting with her council candidates to find ways to address mental health and addictions as well as the town's housing shortage.

As for voters, they said they are hoping and praying for a sense of civility and tranquility from the council chambers for the next four years.

"The council was always fighting and people saw it on TV and it wasn't fair for us here in West Nipissing," said another voter, Jocelyne Vallieres.

The municipality looks to heal from what has been years of political discord.