West Nipissing man charged with damaging property, uttering threats

Police say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after damaging personal property with a blunt object and threatening people in Sturgeon Falls on Thursday.

Officers were called to a mischief complaint on Robichaud Road at 6:44 a.m. Jan. 19, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

He is charged with having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief for destroying or damaging property.

OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email the accused and victim are known to each other and parked cars were damaged in the incident.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday in North Bay.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.