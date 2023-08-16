Wanted northern man arrested, charged following an ATV traffic stop

A 36-year-old resident Smooth Rock Falls is facing numerous criminal charges including eight offenses under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) following a traffic stop on Monday.

At approximately 9 p.m., an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer conducted the stop of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Maple Avenue in the Town of Smooth Rock Falls.

“(The) ATV that had no plate or lights,” said police in a news release.

“After speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver was wanted on outstanding criminal charges and also a suspended driver.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is facing 11 charges – including two counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, driving without insurance and operating a while was using a hand held communication device.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.