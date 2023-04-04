Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.

Steven Mavis is currently serving a five-year one-month sentence for three counts of drug trafficking and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Steven Mavis is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Mavis was released March 16 from Beaver Creek Institiution -- a minimum and medium security federal prison in Gravenhurst -- and never attended the halfway house where he was supposed to be, Det. Staff Sgt. Steve Sermet of the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad told CTV News in an email.

He is known to frequent Sudbury, North Bay, Ottawa and Toronto.

Mavis is described as five-foot 10 inches (178 cm), 200 pounds (91 kgs) with brown hair and eyes.

He also has several tattoos:

A symbol on the left side of his neck

"TAT" on his upper left arm

"OLD SCHOOL" on his left arm

A cross on his left forearm

A crown on his left ring finger

A horned ghoul on his right upper arm

A snake on his right forearm

A witch on his right wrist

Anyone with information about Mavis' whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP ROPE squad at 1-866-870-7673, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.

