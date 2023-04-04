Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
Steven Mavis is currently serving a five-year one-month sentence for three counts of drug trafficking and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Steven Mavis is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release. (Ontario Provincial Police)
Mavis was released March 16 from Beaver Creek Institiution -- a minimum and medium security federal prison in Gravenhurst -- and never attended the halfway house where he was supposed to be, Det. Staff Sgt. Steve Sermet of the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad told CTV News in an email.
He is known to frequent Sudbury, North Bay, Ottawa and Toronto.
Mavis is described as five-foot 10 inches (178 cm), 200 pounds (91 kgs) with brown hair and eyes.
He also has several tattoos:
- A symbol on the left side of his neck
- "TAT" on his upper left arm
- "OLD SCHOOL" on his left arm
- A cross on his left forearm
- A crown on his left ring finger
- A horned ghoul on his right upper arm
- A snake on his right forearm
- A witch on his right wrist
Anyone with information about Mavis' whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP ROPE squad at 1-866-870-7673, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.
Download our app to get local alerts on your device
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.
LIVE | Live updates as former U.S. president Donald Trump in New York court for arraignment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that would mark the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects
Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
Police confirm missing Akwesasne man is linked to dead migrants
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
Privacy Commissioner of Canada investigating company behind ChatGPT after complaint
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has launched an investigation into the company behind ChatGPT, an explosively popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.
Barrie
-
Rash of vehicle thefts in Orillia as suspects steal keys from public lockers: OPP
Provincial police in Orillia are warning vehicle owners to be vigilant following a rash of thefts from a public parking lot.
-
Orillia hatches new backyard hen program to support food sustainability
The City of Orillia is hatching a permanent backyard hen program to support food sustainability and local food production following a successful trial basis.
-
Freezing rain warning forecast for central Ontario
Freezing rain warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for most of our region.
Toronto
-
Toronto transit rider recalls 2021 subway attack, takes aim at TTC response
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
-
Woman speaks out after being defrauded $2,400 by fake Domino's delivery driver
A woman is speaking out after she was defrauded $2,400 by a man posing as a Domino's delivery driver.
-
'Potent' weather system tracking towards Ontario
A potentially powerful weather system that could bring a severe thunderstorm threat to parts southern Ontario is on track to hit Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Ottawa's downtown office vacancy rate reaches all-time high
Ottawa recorded its highest-ever downtown office vacancy rate in the first quarter of this year, a new report says.
-
'Freedom Convoy' victims deserve apology, compensation, people's commission recommends
Another report detailing the effects that the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' had on the residents of Ottawa has been released, making recommendations to various levels of government to prevent similar incidents and improve trust.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision in Woolwich Township under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township.
-
Youth arrested in connection to December shooting in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a Waterloo youth has been arrested in connection to a shooting last year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Land claim on famous Ontario beach decided in favour of First Nation
In a tersely worded news release Tuesday morning, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) said its received the Sauble Beach land claim decision “which is not in favour of the town’s position on the matter.”
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Land claim on famous Ontario beach decided in favour of First Nation
In a tersely worded news release Tuesday morning, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) said its received the Sauble Beach land claim decision “which is not in favour of the town’s position on the matter.”
-
Flood warning issued as Thames River spills over
Raging water is pouring out of the Fanshawe Dam as the flood control structure does its job to protect London. But the controlled release of water from Fanshawe Lake into the Thames River cannot stop shoreline flooding and fast-moving water.
-
Vehicle driven into parked car then driven into group of people
Charges have been laid after a vehicle was driven into a group of people, hitting one person. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an incident in the area of South Alley and Light Street.
Windsor
-
What you need to know about crossing the Canada-US border this Easter: CBSA
The Canada Border Services Agency wants all travellers to know what to expect when crossing the border over the Easter long weekend.
-
Windsor woman claiming to be police officer identified in grandparent scam
Windsor police have identified a female suspect who was allegedly claiming to be a police officer in a grandparent scam.
-
Chatham-Kent police seek to identify arson suspect
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect.
Montreal
-
Amqui driver faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
-
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
-
Refugee groups denounce Roxham Road closure in Quebec
A coalition of community groups that help asylum seekers has slammed the decision by Canada and the United States to review the Safe Third Country Agreement and close Roxham Road. The group says the move violates the basic human rights of the most vulnerable who are knocking on the country's door to seek help.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. premier King promises 'positive politics' after opposition cut to five seats
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman's body found in Brady Landfill: police
Winnipeg police say a woman's body has been found in a city landfill.
-
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
'The hype has been real': Zellers officially opens in Winnipeg
The day has finally arrived for Winnipeggers who have been waiting to see the return of Zellers. The brand officially returned to the city Tuesday as it opened within The Bay at St. Vital Centre.
Calgary
-
LIVE AT 11:30
LIVE AT 11:30 | Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
-
Medicine Hat men charged in drug trafficking investigation
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month that saw investigators seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Edmonton
-
LIVE AT 11:30
LIVE AT 11:30 | Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Alberta waited a month to declare emergency response to oilsands releases: document
The Alberta government waited a month before calling an emergency response to one of the biggest releases of oilsands tailings in the province's history, a leaked document shows.
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
Vancouver
-
1 man dead after Surrey crash, speed is a factor: RCMP
Speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Surrey Monday night that disrupted traffic for hours, Mounties say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Vancouver Island lottery winner comes forward to claim $55M prize
A Vancouver Island resident has stepped forward to claim the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
Vancouver's March home sales down 42.5% from a year ago: B.C. board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales fell 42.5 per cent in March from a year ago and were 28.4 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.