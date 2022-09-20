Wanted federal offender arrested in Oshawa

A wanted federal offender known to visit Sudbury and North Bay has been arrested in Oshawa after allegedly breaching his release conditions.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad sent an appeal to the public to help locate 25-year-old Jeffery Avery on Tuesday.

On Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said he has been located by Durham Regional Police Service.

His whereabout became unknown on May 30.

Avery is currently serving a three-year sentence for offences including forcible confinement, robbery, assault with a weapon, motor vehicle theft, trafficking and identity theft.

He was also known to frequent the Oshawa area, where he was found.