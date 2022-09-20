Wanted federal offender arrested in Oshawa

Jeffery Avery, 25, is a Caucasian male, six feet tall, 149 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, as well as 'Avery,' 'Roses' and 'Timeless,' and praying hands on his right forearm. He has a star and 'family' on his left forearm. (Supplied) Jeffery Avery, 25, is a Caucasian male, six feet tall, 149 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, as well as 'Avery,' 'Roses' and 'Timeless,' and praying hands on his right forearm. He has a star and 'family' on his left forearm. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hurricane Fiona: Why the storm's rare left hook is taking it straight to the Maritimes

One reason why Hurricane Fiona is already being labelled a ‘historical storm’ for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

A satellite view as Hurricane Fiona moves up the United States Atlantic coast, late on Sept. 22, 2022. (NOAA via AP)

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver