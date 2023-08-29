Vital equipment stolen from small northern Ont. fire station

A small volunteer fire department in northern Ontario is scrambling to replace roughly $6,000 in vital emergency equipment that was stolen over the weekend from one of its stations.

Argyle Fire Department Chief Andy Hutchins told CTV News in a phone interview the fire station on Highway 522 in Golden Valley was broken into sometime between Thursday night and Sunday morning.

"Some of the equipment that is missing are a small Husqvarna chainsaw, various medical equipment, such as an oxygen tank bag with an oxygen tank, regulator, blood pressure machine, both automatic and manual, various airway equipment," the fire department said in a post on social media Monday.

"Also missing is an AED with a black heart case and the machine is green in colour. Along with that is a red trauma bag which would carry numerous bandages, gauze, tapes, etc…"

The thieves also stole some of the important bunker gear which includes yellow personal protective suits and a toolbox filled with various equipment.

Hutchins said the bunker gear is being replaced by the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.

"I’m putting this out there so if anyone in the area is approached to buy this equipment or trade for this equipment, please let either fire chief Andy Hutchins know at 705-471-1440 or contact the North Bay OPP," the fire department's social media post said.

"Please spread the word around and keep an eye out."

The Argyle Fire Department serves the communities of Lost Channel, Loring, Port Loring, Arnstein, Golden Valley, and Commanda, which are south of North Bay.

"Totally volunteer departments such as Argyle are reliant upon only whoever is available at any given time should a call come in. This means that it is not until trucks are rolling that we know how many are responding and who they are," the Loring & District Local Services Board said.

"As most firefighters have full-time jobs, calls that happen during the day may only have a few responders putting a greater workload on those that do."

That is why it is especially important to have all of the proper equipment ready in the event of an emergency.

The social media post has more than 420 shares in 24 hours.

"This is heartbreaking to hear. This is vital equipment to our volunteers who work hard to keep our community safe," Kerry Moore-Stillar said in a comment on Facebook.

"I hope these people are caught. No excuse for this kind of disrespect. I just hope one of their family members doesn’t need this equipment in an emergency," Erin Lambert comments.