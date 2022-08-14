Visitor of Beaver Creek Correctional facility arrested

Gravenhurst -

A 27-year-old from Alliston has been arrested following an incident at the Beaver Creek Correctional facility on Aug. 13, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release Saturday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the OPP were contacted by staff at the Beaver Creek Correction facility in Gravenhurst about packages located during a routine vehicle search.

“OPP attended the correctional facility and assisted their K9 unit,” police said in the release.

The staff suspected the packages to contain contraband intended for inside the institution.

The joint investigation resulted in the arrest of the 27-year-old suspect.

The accused is charged with possession for the purposes of distributing, possession over 30g of dried cannabis, possession of contraband beyond a visitor control point, delivery of contraband to an inmate and possession of proceeds of crime.

The accused will appear in court in Bracebridge on Sept. 27 to answer to the charges.

The allegations have not been proven in court.