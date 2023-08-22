Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say

Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police responded at 4:30 a.m. in relation to two who were people stabbed at Esten Lake in Elliot Lake.

“Police attended an area near the Esten Lake boat launch where multiple camper trailers are parked,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Two people reported being woken up to numerous people in their trailer assaulting and stabbing them.”

The victims recognized their attackers because “there was prior conflict between them,” police said.

“The two injured people sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services. After the attack, the individuals fled the area in a vehicle which was intercepted a short time later on Highway 17 in Massey.”

Four people from Sudbury, ages 18, 19, 20 and 24, and an 18-year-old from Elliot Lake, are all charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of break and enter.

Three of the suspects are also charged with committing an offence when wearing a disguise.

The accused persons appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Elliot Lake and Blind River on Aug. 22.