Victim killed in ATV crash in Muskoka identified, wasn't wearing helmet

A 43-year-old Baysville man has been identified as the victim in the fatal ATV crash on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers from the Huntsville OPP detachment and paramedics were called to a collision after an ATV went into a ditch and hit a hydro pole around 3 p.m. June 4 on Dickie Lake Road in the Lake of Bays Township.

The driver, 43-year-old Rolan Totayo, was the only person on the all-terrain vehicle and police said he was not wearing a helmet. He passed away at the scene.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.