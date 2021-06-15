SUDBURY -- The driver of a utility terrain vehicle was killed on Tuesday in a crash on Highway 11 between Smooth Rock Falls and Cochrane, provincial police say.

Nathan Reynolds, a 27-year-old from Gravenhurst, died after a collision with a pickup truck east of Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Highway 11 was closed for nearly 10 hours following the fatal crash which happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The North East Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators are continuing the investigation," police said. "OPP will provide further details when they become available."

His wife, Lindsay, confirmed he worked for Hydro One.

Looking through his photos on social media he enjoyed the outdoors with many pictures of hunting and fishing.

In a post on social media, Hydro One said "We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees lost their life after being struck by a vehicle in the Driftwood area today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues. We're doing everything we can to support those affected by this tragic loss."

Driftwood, Ont., is located on Highway 11 between Smooth Rock Falls and Cochrane.