Unlicenced driver speeding with unbuckled child in northern Ont., police say
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently stopped an unlicenced driver travelling at high speed with a child not wearing a seatbelt in northern Ont.
“The driver of this vehicle has a 14-day vehicle impoundment, licence suspension, court costs & tow bill to deal with after getting stopped by Manitoulin OPP on Highway 6 in the Township of NEMI,” police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
After stopping the vehicle, police determined the driver was unlicenced and a child passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
The photo provided indicated the driver was travelling at 134 km/h when they were stopped.
“Thankfully they were stopped before anything tragic happened,” said police.
“Drive safe – slow down (and) buckle up.”
