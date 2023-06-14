Two youths stabbed in Garson area of Sudbury, 17-year-old dead

A 17-year-old has died after two youths were stabbed in the area of Racicot Drive and Falconbridge Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson early Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:50 a.m. June 14 where two people required immediate medical attention for serious, life-threatening injuries, Sudbury police said in a news release.

Greater Sudbury Police Service investigating serious assault in Garson. June 14/23 (Chelsea Papineau/CTV Northern Ontario)

They were both taken to hospital by paramedics, where one of the youths succumbed to their injuries.

The other remains in hospital in stable condition.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the youth’s family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes," police said.

The stabbings happened as the result of an altercation between a group of people and those involved fled on foot before officers arrived.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident as the individuals involved are known to each other," police said.

"This is a homicide investigation and detectives from the major crime section of our criminal investigation division with the assistance of patrol operations will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

Falconbridge Road was closed for several hours Wednesday morning and reopened around 7 a.m.

Several members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service could still be seen on Falconbridge at Racicot, Metcalf and Pilotte around 7:30 a.m.

More to come on this breaking news story.