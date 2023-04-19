Two youths seriously hurt after attack by multiple dogs in northwestern Ont.

One person was flown to hospital by ORNGE and another was left with serious injuries following an attack by dogs in the northwestern Ontario community of Terrace Bay.

“Two youths located with serious and life-altering injuries after an altercation with multiple dogs,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

The attack took place April 16 around and police and EMS were called to respond at 3 p.m.

“Another individual was located with minor injuries,” police said.

While one victim was flown to hospital via ORNGE, the other was taken by Superior North EMS to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“The Schreiber OPP also confirms that there is no further threat to public safety,” the release said.

Officials have not yet responded to messages from CTV News seeking more details on this story.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).