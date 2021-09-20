Two women identified as victims of Sept. 16 plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.

Sudbury -

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims of a plane crash Sept. 16 near the Sundridge South River Airpark.

The victims are Susan Begg, 73, of Ottawa, and Dewi Livingston, 45, of Niagara on the Lake Ontario.

The crash is being investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). It involved a privately-registered Mooney plane. A team of TSB investigators is looking into the cause of the crash.

The Sundridge South River Airpark was the site of this year's Gold Cup Air Rally, which took place from Sept. 16-19. It's held by the Canadian Nine-Nines, a group dedicated to promoting female pilots.

"The Ninety-Nines is open to all female pilots, who look to inspire, share, learn, and encourage other females who are looking to fly…plus we love to have fun!" said a post on the group's website.

"If you are a female licensed pilot or a student pilot, and enjoy sharing your passion with others, we’d love to have you!"

Each team consisted of two female pilots, who land at the airpark from different starting points in Ontario.

The crash is being investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). It involved a privately-registered Mooney plane. A team of TSB investigators is looking into the cause of the crash, along with the Almaguin Highlands Detachment Criminal Investigation Unit of the OPP.